Balentine LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,192,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

DVA stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

