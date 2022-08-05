Balentine LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

