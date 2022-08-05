Balentine LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $236,000.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $58.96 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

