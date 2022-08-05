Balentine LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $24.14 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.28) to GBX 1,685 ($20.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.77) to GBX 1,375 ($16.85) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.67) to GBX 1,687 ($20.67) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,475 ($18.07) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,579.50.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

