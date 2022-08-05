Balentine LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

DHI opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

