Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 35.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 26.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Stock Up 0.8 %

PHI stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $39.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.87 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

