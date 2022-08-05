Balentine LLC Purchases New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

