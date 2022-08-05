Balentine LLC Purchases New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.84.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

