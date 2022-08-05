Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 2,272 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.83. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.06 and a 12 month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

