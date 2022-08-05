Balentine LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after buying an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

