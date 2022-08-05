Balentine LLC Takes $209,000 Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

