Balentine LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.91.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

