Balentine LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in APA by 491.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 433,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.90.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 46,380.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.