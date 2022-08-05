Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,698.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,698 ($20.81) and last traded at GBX 1,689.28 ($20.70), with a volume of 16209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,662 ($20.37).

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,480.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,370.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £829.84 million and a PE ratio of 311.24.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Georgia Group

In other Bank of Georgia Group news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 25,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,467 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £370,446.84 ($453,923.34). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 143,576 shares of company stock valued at $189,070,700.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

