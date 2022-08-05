Barclays Downgrades Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Equal Weight

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 126.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.