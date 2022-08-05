Barclays Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $54.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.54% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

UBER stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

