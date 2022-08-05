Barclays Trims Methanex (TSE:MX) Target Price to C$52.00

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price reduced by Barclays to C$52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MX. Piper Sandler cut Methanex to a sell rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex to a hold rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.77.

Methanex Price Performance

MX opened at C$45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.55.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, with a total value of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Insiders have bought a total of 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $99,848 over the last three months.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

