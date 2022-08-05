Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BASFY shares. UBS Group downgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Basf from €60.00 ($61.86) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Basf has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

