BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,272 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $367.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

