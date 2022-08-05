Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 7.4%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.53. Approximately 3,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,209,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.