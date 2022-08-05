Beyond Meat, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. Mizuho dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Shares of BYND opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.80. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

