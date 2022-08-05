Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 182 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $307.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

