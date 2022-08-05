BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $82.05, but opened at $77.16. BlueLinx shares last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 791 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 85.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

