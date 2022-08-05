BMO Capital Markets Lowers Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

NUVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE NUVB opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

