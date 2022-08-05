BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 18.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 18.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.35. 42,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,108,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 25.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

