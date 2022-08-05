Bridget O’rourke Sells 88 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.12, for a total value of $12,066.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Bridget O’rourke sold 88 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $11,880.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Penumbra by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

