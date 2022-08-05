Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $64,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

