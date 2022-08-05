Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $125.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,081,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,907,000 after purchasing an additional 139,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.