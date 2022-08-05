Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

BFAM opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after buying an additional 508,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 208,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

