Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %
BFAM opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after buying an additional 508,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 208,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
