Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Critical Review

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Britvic and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 294.10%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Britvic.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic $1.92 billion 1.43 $141.21 million N/A N/A Zevia PBC $138.17 million 1.75 -$45.99 million ($1.94) -1.86

This table compares Britvic and Zevia PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Britvic has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Britvic and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Britvic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Britvic beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R. White's, Tango, Teisseire, Bela Ischia, Britvic, Dafruta, Maguary, Mathieu Teisseire, Pressade, Puro Coco, C&C, Cidona, Club, Edge, Energise Sport, MiWadi, Moulin de Valdonne, and TK brands. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; engages in the wholesale of soft drinks to the licensed trade; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

