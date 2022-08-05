Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $167.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 78,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

