Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $20.25

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Up 1.4 %

América Móvil stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

