Brokerages Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) PT at $39.50

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -184.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

