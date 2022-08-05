Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Target Price at $26.83

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Immuneering news, Director Laurie Keating purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $54,300 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 498,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,077,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Immuneering by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 67,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

