Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Target Price at $26.83

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.
A number of analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Activity
In other Immuneering news, Director Laurie Keating purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $54,300 in the last quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
Immuneering Stock Performance
Shares of IMRX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.