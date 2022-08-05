Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $37.40

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

