Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target at $253.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

MBPFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 201 ($2.46) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.