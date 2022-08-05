Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Price Target at GBX 623

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 623 ($7.63).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Numis Securities cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 215 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.84) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £44,212.50 ($54,175.35).

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 136 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £763.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.20. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 110.39 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($10.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 335.82.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

