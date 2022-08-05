Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

