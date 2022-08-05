Brokers Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter.

DFY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.60.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$38.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.90. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

