Brokers Set Expectations for Nestlé S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $122.26 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

