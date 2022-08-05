Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
