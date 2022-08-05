Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Financial Contrast

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.65%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% CBAK Energy Technology 26.18% -0.74% -0.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 11.59 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -66.46 CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 2.11 $61.49 million $0.36 3.47

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats CBAK Energy Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.