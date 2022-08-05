Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 4.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $367.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

