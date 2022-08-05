California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of New York Times worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 698.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

