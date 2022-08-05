Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPT. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.42.

CPT stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,431,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

