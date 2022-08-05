Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.27.

CCO opened at C$32.03 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$19.68 and a 12 month high of C$41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.88.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

