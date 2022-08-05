Cameron McLean Buys 107,053 Shares of Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM) Stock

Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM – Get Rating) insider Cameron McLean purchased 107,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,804.81 ($13,947.05).

Bindi Metals Stock Performance

About Bindi Metals

Bindi Metals Limited engages in the mining of copper-gold projects. It also explores for silver deposits. The company's projects include the Biloela project located to the southeast of Biloela; the Flanagan's project; and the Great Blackhall project. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

