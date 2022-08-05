Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.86.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$10.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75. The stock has a market cap of C$714.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.0989861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

