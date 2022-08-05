Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.86.
Cineplex Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CGX stock opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$10.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75. The stock has a market cap of C$714.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
