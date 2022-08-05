Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.70.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power stock opened at C$49.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.87.

Insider Activity

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.4175438 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.