Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Critical Review

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capstone Mining and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capstone Mining currently has a consensus price target of $7.85, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Hitachi Construction Machinery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 18.61% 24.48% 14.47% Hitachi Construction Machinery 7.37% 12.13% 5.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstone Mining and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Capstone Mining and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $794.80 million 0.00 $226.83 million $0.38 N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.13 billion N/A $674.85 million $6.32 6.63

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining. Capstone Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hitachi Construction Machinery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status, alarms by sending monthly operational reports, and notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of each dump truck to optimize vehicle operation; and autonomous haulage system that enables the unmanned, autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts, including hydraulic oil and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components; and used equipment. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

